Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Short Interest Update

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 475,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the March 15th total of 403,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 912,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Corbus Pharmaceuticals

In other Corbus Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $14,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,475,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,025,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 1,282,632 shares of company stock valued at $33,374,556 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corbus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRBP. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 570,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 448,002 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 1,576.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1 %

CRBP traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,828. The stock has a market cap of $429.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.46. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $49.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.33.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.55. Sell-side analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals

About Corbus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products to defeat serious illness. It develops CRB-701, an antibody drug conjugate (ADC) that targets the expression of Nectin-4 on cancer cells to release a cytotoxic payload of monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE), which is in Phase I clinical trial; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody that blocks the activation of TGFß expressed on cancer cells for the treatment of solid tumors; CRB-913, an endocannabinoid small molecule drug for the treatment of obesity and related metabolic diseases; and lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial or the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corbus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.