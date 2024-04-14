Contrasting Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Peers

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 676 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Lotus Technology
|$679.01 million
|$10.84 million
|-13.99
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|$1.33 billion
|-$79.55 million
|42.64
Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Profitability
This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Lotus Technology
|N/A
|-4.09%
|0.33%
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|-72.03%
|-67.74%
|-2.54%
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lotus Technology and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Lotus Technology
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Lotus Technology Competitors
|117
|557
|888
|14
|2.51
As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.04%. Given Lotus Technology’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Lotus Technology Company Profile
Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.
