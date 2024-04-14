Contrasting Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRREF – Get Free Report) and UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties 3.55% 2.05% 0.56%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A UMH Properties $220.93 million 4.85 $8.01 million ($0.15) -102.99

Analyst Ratings

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and UMH Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 UMH Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of C$10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.52%. UMH Properties has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.98%. Given Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than UMH Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.4% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

UMH Properties beats Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Dream Residential REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of garden-style multi-residential properties, primarily located in three markets across the Sunbelt and Midwest regions of the United States

About UMH Properties

(Get Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia. UMH also has an ownership interest in and operates two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, through its joint venture with Nuveen Real Estate

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.