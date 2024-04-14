Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.50-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43. Constellation Brands also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 13.500-13.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STZ. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $298.11.

STZ opened at $262.24 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $221.81 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

