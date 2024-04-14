Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 993 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 21,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares during the period. Elm Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,608,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,703,000 after purchasing an additional 64,803 shares during the period. Finally, Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $475,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.55. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

