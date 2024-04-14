Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 54 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.48.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,594,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,043. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.96. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $190.37 and a one year high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $143.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

