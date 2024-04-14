Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Sells 1,479 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $18.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,506,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,245,156. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

