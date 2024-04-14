Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 640,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,794,000 after buying an additional 282,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 660,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 20,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.86. 9,033,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.83.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

