Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 492.5% in the 4th quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 74,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 147,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,790 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,513,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,905,776. The company has a market cap of $397.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.13 and its 200-day moving average is $476.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $405.54 and a fifty-two week high of $527.16.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.