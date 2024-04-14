Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys 416 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,683 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.87.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

