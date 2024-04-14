ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 9,463 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,563,044 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $181,422,000 after buying an additional 23,572 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE COP traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 4,955,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $95.70 and a 1 year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were given a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

