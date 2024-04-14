Conning Inc. Sells 3,433 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,052 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,433 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $35,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,868,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.37. The company had a trading volume of 23,423,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

