Conning Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,208,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,872 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $34,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.8 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,034,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,130,948. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $41.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The stock has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.83, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

