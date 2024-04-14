Conning Inc. Has $33.67 Million Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Conning Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,647 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $33,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 281.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 103,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 76,101 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $8,334,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $173.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $132.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total value of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,955,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,864,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $95.70 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.84 and a 200 day moving average of $116.85. The firm has a market cap of $154.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

