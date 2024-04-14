Conning Inc. Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 232,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,810 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $33,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 636.6% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $155.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,770,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,339,995. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $163.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $365.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

