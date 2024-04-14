Conning Inc. Acquires 9,548 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,172,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,548 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned about 0.16% of Coterra Energy worth $29,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,998,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,781,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,999,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CTRA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,570,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,695,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.21. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.