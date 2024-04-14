Conning Inc. Acquires 12,634 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares during the period. Conning Inc. owned 0.16% of Genuine Parts worth $31,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $145.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 924,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,634. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $149.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.89.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

