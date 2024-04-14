Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Sold by Romano Brothers AND Company

Romano Brothers AND Company lowered its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 93.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,791,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,675,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.16 and a twelve month high of $38.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

