Comparing Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and Fibra Danhos’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.90 billion 0.91 $67.59 million $0.59 26.07 Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than Fibra Danhos.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CoreCivic and Fibra Danhos, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Fibra Danhos 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCivic presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.54%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than Fibra Danhos.

Profitability

This table compares CoreCivic and Fibra Danhos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 3.56% 4.70% 2.22% Fibra Danhos N/A N/A N/A

Summary

CoreCivic beats Fibra Danhos on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Fibra Danhos

We are a Mexican trust constituted, primarily, to develop, own, lease, operate, and acquire iconic and premier-quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to our CBFI holders, over the long-term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our property values. We plan to maintain and grow a high-quality portfolio of properties. This, through our strong and unparalleled development capabilities and selective acquisitions of premier-quality iconic properties. We consider properties to be iconic if they have, the unique ability, to transform the areas surrounding their location. We consider properties to be premier-quality if they are located in prime locations, were developed with high construction and design standards, feature quality tenants, report high occupancy rates and, in the case of retail properties, attract a high volume of visitors and sales per square meter.

