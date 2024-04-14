Comparing Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) & nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF – Get Free Report) and nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Datable Technology and nCino, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datable Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A nCino 0 5 7 0 2.58

nCino has a consensus target price of $35.91, suggesting a potential upside of 11.62%. Given nCino’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe nCino is more favorable than Datable Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

94.8% of nCino shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of nCino shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Datable Technology and nCino’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datable Technology -80.24% N/A -353.55% nCino -8.89% 0.31% 0.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Datable Technology and nCino’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datable Technology $3.03 million 0.11 -$3.46 million ($0.01) -0.16 nCino $476.54 million 7.71 -$42.35 million ($0.38) -84.66

Datable Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nCino. nCino is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Datable Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Datable Technology has a beta of -7.17, suggesting that its share price is 817% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nCino has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nCino beats Datable Technology on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions for consumer internet advertising sector in Canada and the United States. It operates PLATFORM3, a first-party data collection, analytics, and monetization platform which delivers software as a service technology that allows consumer goods companies to engage customers and build relationships through various value propositions, such as loyalty programs, contests, promotions, and special offers. The company was formerly known as 3Tl Technologies Corp. and changed its name to Datable Technology Corporation in May 2018. Datable Technology Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About nCino

nCino, Inc., a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities. The company's nCino IQ, an application suite that utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning to provide its customers with automation and insights into their operations, such as tools for analyzing, measuring, and managing credit risk, as well as to enhance their ability to comply with regulatory requirements. It also offers SimpleNexus, a suite of products that enables loan officers, borrowers, real estate agents, settlement agents, and others to engage in the homeownership process from internet-enabled device. The company serves financial institution customers, including global financial institutions, enterprise banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, new market entrants, and independent mortgage banks through sales team comprising business development representatives, account executives, field sales engineers, and customer success managers. nCino, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina.

