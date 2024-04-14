Comparing Alvotech (ALVO) & Its Competitors

Alvotech (NYSE:ALVO – Get Free Report) is one of 325 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Alvotech to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alvotech and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Alvotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Alvotech $93.38 million -$551.73 million -5.04 Alvotech Competitors $1.15 billion $53.69 million 1,816.38

Alvotech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Alvotech. Alvotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alvotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alvotech Competitors 206 973 1777 23 2.54

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Alvotech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alvotech currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 3.49%. As a group, “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 37.76%. Given Alvotech’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alvotech has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Alvotech has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alvotech’s competitors have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alvotech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alvotech -967.97% N/A -68.36% Alvotech Competitors -57.03% -60.27% -15.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.2% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alvotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.5% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Alvotech competitors beat Alvotech on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About Alvotech

(Get Free Report)

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass. In addition, it offers AVT05, a biosimilar to Simponi and Simponi Aria, which is in early phase development to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other indications; AVT16, a biosimilar to an Entyvio product; AVT23, a biosimilar to Xolair, which is in late-stage development to treat nasal polyps; and AVT33, a biosimilar to an Keytruda product. Alvotech was founded in 2013 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Alvotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.