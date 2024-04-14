Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 964,100 shares, a growth of 60.9% from the March 15th total of 599,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 431,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Stock Performance

Shares of ELP opened at $7.24 on Friday. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 2,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

