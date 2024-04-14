Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Short Interest Up 16.7% in March

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,600 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the March 15th total of 114,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 912,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

CODYY stock opened at $15.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.61. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for the construction and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

