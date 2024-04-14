Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.40

Shares of Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.40 and traded as low as $13.40. Community Investors Bancorp shares last traded at $13.40, with a volume of 3,527 shares changing hands.
Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39.
Community Investors Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.
About Community Investors Bancorp
Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
