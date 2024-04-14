Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $55.00 price objective on the cable giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,868,000. Finally, CIC Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

See Also

