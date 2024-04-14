Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,879,580 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 231,297 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.27% of Comcast worth $477,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 23,423,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,634,200. The company has a market capitalization of $156.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average of $42.88. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $36.38 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.