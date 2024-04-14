Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COLB has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.42.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Columbia Banking System has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.35). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Banking System

In related news, VP Christopher Merrywell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, with a total value of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,832.43. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Columbia Banking System news, VP Christopher Merrywell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $105,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 50,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,832.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clint Stein purchased 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,472,736.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock valued at $719,737 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Banking System

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.