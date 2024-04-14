Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FOF) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $11.38

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and traded as low as $11.15. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $11.16, with a volume of 78,139 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.02.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Portfolio Manager Jeffrey Palma acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 9,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,501.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 639,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after acquiring an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 33,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

