Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.93. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 7,642 shares trading hands.

Cohen & Company Inc. Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Get Cohen & Company Inc. alerts:

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.46 million for the quarter. Cohen & Company Inc. had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 6.16%.

Cohen & Company Inc. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Company Inc.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. Cohen & Company Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -29.24%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cohen & Company Inc. stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Cohen & Company Inc. worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohen & Company Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Cohen & Company Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client-focused fixed income portfolios. Institutional Financial Markets, Inc also manages funds and collateralized debt obligations for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.