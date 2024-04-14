Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.16% of Cogent Communications worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 68.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,653,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cogent Communications news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total transaction of $1,680,632.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Cogent Communications Stock Down 3.5 %

Cogent Communications stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.00. 607,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,945. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.39.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The company had revenue of $272.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 135.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.66%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

