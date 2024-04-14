Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Releases Earnings Results

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.88 by C$0.33, reports. Cogeco Communications had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of C$730.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$735.00 million.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE CCA opened at C$55.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$58.55. The company has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.78 and a 52-week high of C$72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.39, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$84.00 to C$76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on shares of Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Cogeco Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.25.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

