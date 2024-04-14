CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 150,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,026 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter valued at $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $3.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.50. 1,582,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,531. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Barclays upped their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus boosted their target price on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.70.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

