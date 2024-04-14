Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.
About Cipher Pharmaceuticals
