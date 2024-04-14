Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Short Interest Update

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 34.2% from the March 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPHRF opened at $6.78 on Friday. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $7.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

About Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

