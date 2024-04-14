Cinemark’s (CNK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. B. Riley cut Cinemark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cinemark from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cinemark

Cinemark Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The firm had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cinemark by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,844,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,046,000 after buying an additional 214,102 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,550,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,646,000 after purchasing an additional 232,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after purchasing an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cinemark by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,740,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,734,000 after purchasing an additional 576,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cinemark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,568,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,195,000 after purchasing an additional 213,593 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.