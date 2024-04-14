China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance
CSUAY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.
China Shenhua Energy Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Shenhua Energy
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.