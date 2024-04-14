China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the March 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

CSUAY stock opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.97. China Shenhua Energy has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.04.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power Generation, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

