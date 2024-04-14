China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Pharma Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.37 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.
About China Pharma
