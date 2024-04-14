China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE CPHI opened at $0.37 on Friday. China Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average of $0.49.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

