Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN) Short Interest Up 66.7% in March

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter (NASDAQ:CSSEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the March 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSEN opened at $3.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.39. Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $24.76.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Enter Company Profile

chicken soup for the soul entertainment’s mission is to bring out the best of the human spirit by curating and sharing entertaining video stories of hope, comfort and positivity. as a next-generation media company, our goal is to expand our content offerings and distribution capabilities to new and emerging platforms so that we can bring the inspiring and uplifting chicken soup for the soul message to as many people as possible.

