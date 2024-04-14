Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNG. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,894,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 22,267 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,406 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.78.

LNG stock opened at $156.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.30 and a 12 month high of $183.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.88.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 48.45% and a return on equity of 69.52%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

