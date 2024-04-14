Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,740 shares during the quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.14% of Charter Communications worth $80,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 32.1% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $6.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,858. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.56 and a 12-month high of $458.30.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). The business had revenue of $13.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $388.67.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

