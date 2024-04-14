Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.61

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.61 and traded as low as C$6.12. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$6.12, with a volume of 217,859 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIA. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank lowered Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CIA

Champion Iron Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The business had revenue of C$506.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$468.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.9822581 EPS for the current year.

About Champion Iron

(Get Free Report)

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.