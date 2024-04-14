Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered Century Casinos from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Century Casinos from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.00.

Century Casinos Stock Performance

Shares of Century Casinos stock opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. Century Casinos has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $143.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Century Casinos will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,839,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 59,569 shares in the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 1,788,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 146,863 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,677,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 98,809 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Century Casinos by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 691,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 227,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

