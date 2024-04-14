CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Hits $0.0547 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.10 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded down 27.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05465949 USD and is down -11.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,078,530.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

