CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $280.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $267.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CDW from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $238.90.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $242.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $247.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.19. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.23. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $160.66 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

