CAVA Group’s (CAVA) Buy Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CAVA. Argus raised CAVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $59.00) on shares of CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $46.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $59.82.

CAVA Group Stock Down 4.0 %

NYSE:CAVA opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.03 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 1.82%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CAVA Group news, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 47,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $3,225,951.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 526,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,956,119.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ronald M. Shaich sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $85,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,457,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,976,664.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,547,239 shares of company stock valued at $221,525,951 in the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 190.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

