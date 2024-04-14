Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 1,696 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 166,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHD. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.0% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 24,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $2,526,011.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,958.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,447. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $105.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.69 and a 200 day moving average of $96.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

