Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,040 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $12,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth $649,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total transaction of $4,166,812.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,222,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,401,203.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total value of $238,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,202,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.37, for a total value of $4,166,812.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,401,203.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,113,937 shares of company stock worth $106,926,869. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cloudflare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.76. 2,503,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

