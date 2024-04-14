Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 757 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 1.0% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $29,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (down from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total value of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock traded down $9.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,207,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,180,421. The stock has a market cap of $211.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.81.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

