Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 7,300 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,465,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 401.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,143,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,293,000 after buying an additional 915,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,260,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,138,000 after buying an additional 4,044,904 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,120,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after buying an additional 314,131 shares during the period. Washington University boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Washington University now owns 15,816,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,672,000 after buying an additional 2,841,291 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the 4th quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

NU Price Performance

NU stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.29. 17,482,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,666. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.08. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Articles

