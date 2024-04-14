Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $6.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $469.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $370.92 and a twelve month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

