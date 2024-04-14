Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,035,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,178,910,000 after purchasing an additional 165,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 83,875.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,031 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,977,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,875,306,000 after acquiring an additional 255,463 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $267.28. 2,140,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,482. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $329.72. The company has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.76 and its 200-day moving average is $281.47.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $329.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

